D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.58 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,401,000 after buying an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRE opened at $73.62 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

