D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Get Our Latest Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.