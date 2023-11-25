D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.95 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $743,191 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.