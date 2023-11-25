D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.