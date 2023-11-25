D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

