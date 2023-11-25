D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

