D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,442 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,883,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,522,000 after buying an additional 358,102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $7,561,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 61,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

