D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 625 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,330,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after buying an additional 1,192,619 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after buying an additional 424,230 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,051,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

