D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

