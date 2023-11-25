D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,204,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

