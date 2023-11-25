D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,454 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

