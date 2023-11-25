DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.37. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

