Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Purpura bought 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at $142,849.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 204,505 shares of company stock valued at $511,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 4,488.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 81.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 307,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 676,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

