DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

