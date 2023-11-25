DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,487 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $743,191. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

