Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 19.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 163,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.