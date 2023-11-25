Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 48,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,568. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

