DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

