Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

D.UN opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$279.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.02.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

