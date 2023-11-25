Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,313,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $70.56. 3,534,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

