EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

