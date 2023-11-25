Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lifted by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.0% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $53,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.24. The stock had a trading volume of 299,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,434. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

