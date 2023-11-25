Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Decreased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,208,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115,789 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 39.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $478.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

