Elevance Health’s (ELV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $547.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $478.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.