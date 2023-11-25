Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

