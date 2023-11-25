Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,549 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Endeavor Group worth $100,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EDR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

