EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,891,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 546.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

