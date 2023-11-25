Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $97,676,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.