ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.22

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and traded as low as $28.95. ENN Energy shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 32,964 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XNGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

