Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,160,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.