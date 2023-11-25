Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) CEO Brent T. Lucas Acquires 12,380 Shares of Stock

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) CEO Brent T. Lucas purchased 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $12,008.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $117,206.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Envoy Medical Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical Corporation manufactures and markets an implantable hearing aid device. Its products include hearing aids; middle ear implants that include esteem hearing implants; bone conduction devices; and cochlear implants, such as acclaim cochlear implants. The company offers hearing prosthetics under the Esteem brand name.

