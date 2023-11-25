EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.