Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,938 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

