Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

