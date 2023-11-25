Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

