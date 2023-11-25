Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,953 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.90% of Etsy worth $93,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after buying an additional 245,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $71.82 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

