Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,723. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

