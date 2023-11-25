Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCOM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $42.92. 26,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $798.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

