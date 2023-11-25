Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

