Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

