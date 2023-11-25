Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,888. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

