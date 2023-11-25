Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 18.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

