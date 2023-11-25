Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

ESGD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 159,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

