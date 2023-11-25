Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.57. 524,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

