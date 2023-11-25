Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

SYK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.64. 382,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average is $282.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $226.16 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

