Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 7,014 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

