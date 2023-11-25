Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 2.80% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

EVMT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

