Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,271 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 57.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 550,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

