Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.