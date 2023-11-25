Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CMDY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 11,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,523. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

